Congress has no moral right to protest price rise: Bommai

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit back at the Opposition Congress over the issue of price hike. Speaking to the media, Bommai said the Congress has no moral right to protest against price rise. Prices of commodities were at its pek during the Congress rule in the country, he said. “The credit and record for the highest price rise in the country goes to Congress,” he thundered, adding that the protests by the Grand Old Party has no credibility.

Replying to a question about the protest by Popular Front of India (PFI) students, he said that a committee headed by the Chief Justice is examining the issue and a decision would be taken after getting a report from the committee.

Congress leaders in Karnataka led by party state presidentDK Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and others have been staging protests against price hike. Even the JDS is attacking the ruling BJP and the Centre for soaring fuel and cooking gas prices.

Life getting difficult for common man: Congress

Putting up a robust protest against the government over rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Congress leaders beat drums and raised slogans at Freedom Park on Monday. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, B K Hariprasad, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, Dhruvanarayana and others berated the government for the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, cooking oil, vegetables, rise in power tariff, and even fertilizer, iron and cement rates.

“The rising prices have made life difficult for the common man,” Shivakumar said. “How was the Congress controlling prices? What was the price of crude oil then and what is it now? We have to go among the people and remind them... Around 17,000 entrepreneurs are leaving the country and going to Australia, Canada and other places because they cannot bear the harassment of this government.” He claimed that unrest, riots and adharma are on the rise in the country, and swamis and seers should not sit quiet.

On the revamp of the Congress, Shivakumar said, “There are many newly-appointed vice-presidents and general secretaries at this event, 149 were appointed recently and 200 more will be appointed. The Congress has decided to accommodate all sections of society.’’