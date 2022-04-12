ED grills Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald money laundering case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday examined Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Kharge, 79, was summoned to appear before the economic intelligence agency with regard to the high-profile probe. His statement was recorded under sections related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, ED officials added.

It is said that Kharge’s reply to most of the questions was: “I dont’ know.” The newspaper is owned and run by the Congress through a company named Associated Journals Ltd (AJL).

Kharge submits documents

The questioning was necessitated as Kharge is stated to be an office-bearer of Young Indian and AJL, the officials said. The ED is probing AJL and the role of various Congress leaders under the anti-money laundering law since 2016 after taking cognisance of a FIR registered by the CBI.

There were allegations that the accused used the proceeds of crime in the form of a land plot allotted illegally to AJL in Panchkula and pledged it to avail loan from a bank in Delhi for constructing a building in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

The property, valued at Rs 16.38 crore, was attached by the ED in 2020. In a criminal complaint filed before a trial court in Delhi, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had accused Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only `50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

The Delhi High Court had last year had issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on the plea of Swamy seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court. The Gandhis had contended that Swamy’s plea was misconceived and premature.

The ED had sought certain documents related to Young Indian from late Oscar Fernandes when he was alive, but he could not present himself before the probe agency as he was not well. Kharge is said to have submitted the documents sought by ED on behalf of the organisation.