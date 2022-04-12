KSRTC will run 300 extra buses to clear holiday rush

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the general and weekend holidays from Thursday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate additional 300 buses on Wednesday.

The buses will operate from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Kundapura, Dharmasthala, Gokarna, Horanadu, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Sringeri, Udupi and Kukke Subramanya. They will also operate to Madurai, Kodaikanal, Ooty, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Nelluru, Shirdi, Panaji, Puducherry and other places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharastra and Goa.

In view of Vishu and Easter in Kerala, special services are also being operated to Kannuru, Vadakara, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kasaragodu and Kottayam in Kerala.

Special buses will also be operated from various places in Karnataka to Bengaluru and other places on Sunday. Passengers can book tickets online on www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and through advance reservation counters.