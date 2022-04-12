Transgenders face discrimination in MNREGA jobs

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “At panchayat offices, men are given respect and so are women. But when we transgenders go seeking jobs under MNREGA, we are insulted and made to stand outside. We have to make many visits to get our payments and most of the time, that is also not in full,” said Chandini, a transgender from Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district, narrating her story.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has given jobs to 40 transgenders under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme in different parts of the state. They are part of the labour force that is involved in the construction of roads, building walls at government schools, digging pits for saplings, removing silt from lakes and more.

Though the government aims to give equal opportunities to transgenders, the reality on the ground is different, as this community that has been left on the fringes is facing several issues. Chandini said she has worked under MNREGA programmes.

“We are made to work six days a week from 6 am to noon. Though the government-stipulated wage is Rs 289 per day, we are given only Rs 600 to Rs 750 for an entire week of work. When we approach Panchayat Development Officers or panchayat members, they scold us. The amount is so meagre that I am forced to beg most of the time,” she said.

Transgenders also get an honorarium of Rs 600 per month, but that too does not come easy as they have to keep making visits to government offices before the payment is made, she said.

Will ask officials to be sensitive: Additional CS

Radhamma (48), who is also from Huvinahadagali, said her name is included in the MNREGA scheme and a job card too has been issued to her. “But I have not got any job so far. When I approach the panchayat office, they shoo me away. Officials do not treat us like human beings.

We are forced to beg as we don’t get any work,” she cried. Prafulla Devi from Keelara in Mandya district had applied for a job card to construct a house for herself under MNREGA. “I had applied under the Basava Vasathi Scheme, where the government gives a financial aid of Rs 20,000 for materials. But when I went to the panchayat office, officials harassed me and insulted me.

Some even sought sexual favours. When we want to lead a decent and dignified life, this is what they do to us in villages,” she said. Devi, who has completed her ITI in electrical, does odd jobs. “I can work as an electrician or a meter reader in electricity supply companies, but I am not getting any jobs,” she said.

LK Ateeq, Additional Chief Secretary, RDPR department said that he will check with the authorities concerned and instruct them to be more sensitive when it comes to dealing with transgenders. RDPR Minister KS Eshwarppa had earlier said that the state completed the target of 13 crore man-days of work by December 2021 and the Centre had released an additional Rs 715 crore to increase work by another 1.40 crore guaranteed man-days. Karnataka is aiming to reach a target of 16,00,00 man days of work for 2022-23.