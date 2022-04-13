Air taxi operations round the clock launched from Hubballi Airport

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A Haryana based company has started air taxi operations round the clock from Hubballi airport.

Recently, the company, which is called Air Taxi, had expressed interest in operating from Hubballi airport and applied for night parking facilities at the airport. The twin engine Tecnam P2006T light aircraft has been granted night parking facilities by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and will operate commercial sorties in the coming days.

Capt Varun Suhag, founder director, Air Taxi, said many destinations including Goa, Pune, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Hyderabad can be covered by the air taxi. "To begin with, we shall operate daily return flights and in the next few months we shall run scheduled services on some of these routes," he said.

“We have entered into an agreement with Aequs to use the services at a certain minimum viable level to start with. They will use this to connect between their clusters and Bengaluru. The cost of the Hubballi-Bengaluru return trip for two passengers would be around Rs 75,000,” added Suhag.

As the Hubballi-Dharwad Industrial Area is being developed under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) project, it has been attracting huge investments and many investors keep visiting here from metro cities.

"Many of them required air taxi facility as per their timings. It is good news that taxi service is available round the clock in Hubballi. Though there is a night landing facility and enough space to park crafts, there were no chartered flight operations from the airport. Air passengers used to hire the craft from Bengaluru, therefore many businessmen were in need of an agency to operate from here," said a businessman from Hubballi.