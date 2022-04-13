Bommai holds dawn-to-dusk parleys with BJP workers

Express News Service

MANGALURU: With just a year to go for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the ruling BJP got down to some serious business preparing the party for the big battle with the launch of district-level brainstorming sessions on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is heading one of the three panels that is touring the state to hold district-wise BJP core committee meetings, was busy with day-long meetings at a private hotel here. He held separate meetings with party leaders and workers from Kodagu, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and reviewed the progress of party organisation.

Though the coastal districts are the stronghold of BJP, Bommai said they will do everything to ensure that party emerges more stronger in the coming days by winning more seats in the region. Workers have given suggestions on how to make the party stronger, he told the media after the meeting.

He said besides discussions on party organisation, the team is taking stock of the political and social situations in the region, extending the party base by giving benefits to fishermen, focusing on bringing more industries, developing tourism, and implementing other programmes.

On whether the BJP will face the 2023 polls on the basis of Hindutva or on development, he said it will be on the basis of achievements of his government. Bommai said his government has made it very clear that communal provocation by any organisation will be strictly dealt with.

“Provocation is happening from both sides,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest in front of a private hotel in Mangaluru where Bommai and other ministers were holding the meeting.