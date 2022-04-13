STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai holds dawn-to-dusk parleys with BJP workers

He held separate meetings with party leaders and workers from Kodagu, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and reviewed the progress of party organisation. 

Published: 13th April 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: With just a year to go for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the ruling BJP got down to some serious business preparing the party for the big battle with the launch of district-level brainstorming sessions on Tuesday. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is heading one of the three panels that is touring the state to hold district-wise BJP core committee meetings, was busy with day-long meetings at a private hotel here. He held separate meetings with party leaders and workers from Kodagu, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and reviewed the progress of party organisation. 

Though the coastal districts are the stronghold of BJP, Bommai said they will do everything to ensure that party emerges more stronger in the coming days by winning more seats in the region. Workers have given suggestions on how to make the party stronger, he told the media after the meeting.  

He said besides discussions on party organisation, the team is taking stock of the political and social situations in the region, extending the party base by giving benefits to fishermen, focusing on bringing more industries, developing tourism, and implementing other programmes. 

On whether the BJP will face the 2023 polls on the basis of Hindutva or on development, he said it will be on the basis of achievements of his government. Bommai said his government has made it very clear that communal provocation by any organisation will be strictly dealt with.

“Provocation is happening from both sides,” he said.  Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest in front of a private hotel in Mangaluru where  Bommai and other ministers were holding the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BJP Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp