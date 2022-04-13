Minorities allowed to do business during Channakeshava car festival

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The burning issue of allotting shops during the car festival of famous Channakeshava temple at Belur was resolved by allowing minorities to conduct commercial activities. Leaders from various sections of society, progressive thinkers and members of the temple development committee met here on Tuesday and took the decision. However, minorities were asked to set up their businesses 100 yards from temple premises.

On Monday, progressive thinkers and social activists held a peace march led by Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Mahaswamiji. The issue started with members of Dharmika Parishat and pro-Hindu organisations submitting a memorandum urging the temple committee and the taluk administration not to allow Muslims to set up stalls during the car festival.

They cited the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002 to justify their demand. Belur MLA K S Lingesh said the issue has been resolved by taking religious heads and leaders of both communities into confidence. Steps will be taken to ensure a smooth conduct of the car festival, he added.