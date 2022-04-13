STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Minorities allowed to do business during Channakeshava car festival

On Monday, progressive thinkers and social activists held a peace march led by Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Mahaswamiji.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The burning issue of allotting shops during the car festival of famous Channakeshava temple at Belur was resolved by allowing minorities to conduct commercial activities. Leaders from various sections of society, progressive thinkers and members of the temple development committee met here on Tuesday and took the decision. However, minorities were asked to set up their businesses 100 yards from temple premises. 

On Monday, progressive thinkers and social activists held a peace march led by Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Mahaswamiji. The issue started with members of Dharmika Parishat and pro-Hindu organisations submitting a memorandum urging the temple committee and the taluk administration not to allow Muslims to set up stalls during the car festival.

They cited the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002 to justify their demand. Belur MLA K S Lingesh said the issue has been resolved by taking religious heads and leaders of both communities into confidence. Steps will be taken to ensure a smooth conduct of the car festival, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Channakeshava temple Muslim traders Karnataka
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp