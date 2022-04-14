BJP, RSS rally behind Eshwarappa, BL Santhosh speaks to PM Modi

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The change in RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s mood was apparent -- from the brink of resignation on Wednesday morning to a cheerful press conference by afternoon, where he declared that there was no question of quitting. The message was clear: he had got strong backing from the party high command and RSS leaders.

Sources said that National General Secretary BL Santhosh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon and discussed the issue, including its repercussions on the party and government ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. Santhosh spoke to Eshwarappa over phone before meeting Modi, they added.

With the BJP set to hold the state executive committee meeting on April 16 and 17 at Hosapete, party bosses were in no mood to upset a loyalist like Eshwarappa, who also represents the backward classes. “The question of disowning him does not arise as he is an asset to the party,” remarked an OBC leader. After much thought, the party leadership has concluded that it would be more advantageous to back Eshwarappa, given the timing of the incident, as the party’s rank and file are getting involved in organisational activities, and any harsh decision could demoralise the workers.

“Eshwarappa, a strong Sangh Parivar leader and BJP loyalist, obviously got Santhosh’s backing, and the latter’s decision is ultimate when it comes to Karnataka politics. He might have also spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” claimed a source close to Eshwarappa. Hence, he was asked to not tender his resignation immediately as it would amount to the BJP government ceding to pressure tactics of the Congress. Some RSS veterans also backed Eshwarappa as they were not ready to let him down, especially with elections coming up, sources said.

in the event of a cabinet rejig, Eshwarappa’s name was reportedly among those to be dropped from the cabinet, so that he could concentrate on the party organisation. Now, it remains to be seen how things pan out after the BJP state executive committee meeting with talk about the cabinet reshuffle, and murmurs of leadership change.