Contactor death: Congress team meets Guv, wants KS Eshwarappa’s resignation, arrest

BENGALURU: A Congress delegation, led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders, on Wednesday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demanded the expulsion of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa from the Cabinet and his arrest over the suicide of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil. In a letter submitted to the governor, they said that a criminal case punishable under Sec-306 of IPC and Sec-13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions of law should be filed against Eshwarappa. He should be arrested immediately, they added.

Congress plans to gherao CM

Congress leaders are planning to gherao Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Thursday over corruption in the government.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar and others will put together six to seven teams that will tour all districts of the state in five days and target the government over corruption. At a joint press meet with AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar referred to a letter written by Contractors’ Association president Kempanna to PM Modi last year, alleging that 40 per cent commission was being sought by the state government.

They alleged, “Santosh had gone to Udupi to meet Bommai. When he could not, he committed suicide. Eshwarappa should be arrested immediately and sacked from the cabinet.”

KPCC ANNOUNCES Rs 11 LAKH AID TO KIN

Belagavi: A team of Congress leaders headed by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and party state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala met the family of contractor Santosh Patil. Soon after meeting the family on Wednesday, Shivakumar announced that the state unit of the Congress will give Rs 11 lakh to the Santosh’s family. “We demand that the State Government announce an immediate compensation of Rs 1 crore to Santosh’s family besides giving a government job to his wife Jayashree. The government should clear the Rs 4 crore bills of Santosh, who had spent the money to undertake 108 road works in Hindalga gram panchayat limits,’’ Shivakumar added.