STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Good news! Karnataka to receive normal monsoon for fourth year on trot

Since 2000 till 2018 or 2019, Karnataka has been under drought for 15 of the 18 years.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sudden showers in Bengaluru on Wednesday brought down temperatures and turned the weather pleasant. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Sudden showers in Bengaluru on Wednesday brought down temperatures and turned the weather pleasant. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s good news for farmers: There will be plentiful rain this year too. Karnataka is likely to get normal rainfall for the fourth consecutive year, private met agency Skymet has predicted. But experts pointed out that they will have to wait and watch the uniform rainfall pattern across the state. This year, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted more rain during the summer. 

Former director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and consultant Srinivasa Reddy told TNIE that usually, after two years of normal rainfall, there is a tendency for a deficit monsoon, or the other way around. But in Karnataka, since 2019, the state has had normal rainfall, sometimes above normal too. However, he said the IMD is expected to release its forecast in a week, and a clearer picture of the monsoon will emerge.

Since 2000 till 2018 or 2019, Karnataka has been under drought for 15 of the 18 years. But things have changed, and some parts of the state even experienced floods. Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former Registrar, University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS), explained that in Karnataka, normal rainfall during the South-West Monsoon is in the range of 850-870mm. For the past couple of years, the state has seen normal or above normal rainfall. 

It could be a normal monsoon 

“In the rainfall pattern, we are in the half of the positive cycle, where each cycle is 16 years. This also means that the state, which has witnessed four consecutive years of normal rainfall, could see normal monsoons for the next couple of years,’’ Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former Registrar, University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) said. Farmers can go for normal, long duration crops, he added. In 2021, most parts of the state received good pre-monsoon showers.

This year too, similar rainfall is expected. In some places, including Mysuru and Chamarajanagara and parts of North Karnataka, farmers are opting for pre-monsoon crops. “With pre-monsoon rain expected to be good, farmers can go for 80-day crops (short duration crops) like green gram, black gram, sesame, horse gram and more. This starts in mid-March,” he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon Karnataka
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp