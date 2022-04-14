STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I will be next Karnataka CM, claims Yatnal

Published: 14th April 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has expressed his aspiration of becoming chief minister, for the first time after Basavaraj Bommai took oath of office.“I will become Chief Minister, why shouldn’t I? I have all the abilities to be the new leader of this state. I don’t have a single corruption charge against me in my entire political career,” Yatnal said here on Wednesday.

This is the first time Yatnal has spoken on a change in leadership since Bommai took charge. Earlier, when B S Yediyurappa was at the helm of affairs, Yatnal would target him daily, and claim he would be the next CM.  

“I am neither involved in the mining scam nor have any charges against me of amassing illegal properties. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes he can give me the responsibility of the state,” he told reporters. “If the party high command agrees, the forthcoming assembly elections will be conducted under my leadership. I will ensure the party will win in at least 130 assembly segments.” 

Defending Eshwarappa, he said the government should investigate the legality of the Contractors’ Association and verify whether it is run by contractors or Congressmen. There is no question of Eshwarappa resigning, Yatnal said. 
 

Comments

