Mango traders, farmers meet after two years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of two years, members of the farmers traders association, traders and farmers held a face to face meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was organised by Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited and Department of Horticulture.

Officials from the Mango Board told The New Indian Express, “The meeting is important as it is being held after a gap of two years to bring in a direct linkage between traders and farmers.” Over 120 farmers from Kolar, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Tumkuru, Haveri and Dharwad participated in the meeting which was held in Hebbal. The officials said that the meet will help farmers acquire better deals.