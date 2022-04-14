STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No question of resigning: Eshwarappa

The minister said he has doubts whether Santosh became apprehensive after receiving the notice  that led him to take such an extreme step. 

Published: 14th April 2022 06:30 AM

Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Amid mounting opposition pressure for his resignation over the suicide of  civil contractor Santosh Patil, RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday reiterated that he would not resign from the Cabinet. He also wondered if a WhatsApp message can be treated as a “death note” and demanded for a probe into the “conspiracy” behind Santosh death.

“When Santhosh claimed that he was poor, then who sent him to Delhi? Sending a message through WhatsApp can’t be termed as death note. Some others might have typed and sent it from his mobile,” he claimed. Eshwarappa said he has already spoken in length about this issue with both Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. “In a day or two, I will meet CM Bommai personally,” he said, adding that he had met Kateel in Mysuru and briefed him. 

 Eswharappa also made it clear that no top leader from the party high command spoke to him regarding the matter. Eshwarappa said he had filed a defamation case against Santosh and a television channel and accordingly notices were served. The minister said he has doubts whether Santosh became apprehensive after receiving the notice  that led him to take such an extreme step. 

WILL TALK TO KSE: CM
mangaluru: Responding to some reports that RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa is ready to put down his papers if asked by CM Basavaraj Bommai, the latter on Wednesday morning said he will hold a one-to-one discussion with him later in the day.    During, the BJP meet, the CM was seen busy on phone with some senior party leader due to which the event was delayed by over 30 minutes. Sources said he was talking to BJP national president JP Nadda.

