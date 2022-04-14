STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two buried alive at Ballari JSW dumpyard 

Two persons died in the dump yard of JSW Steel near Sultanpur village of Ballari district.

By Kiran Balannanavar      
Express News Service

BALLARI: Two persons died in the dump yard of JSW Steel near Sultanpur village of Ballari district. The duo had gained entry into the restricted area, allegedly in search of scrap material. While they were looking for scrap, a heap of mud came down on them and buried them alive.

The deceased Honnuraap (18), a resident of Rajapura village, and Ramanjeneya (50), of Tamati village of Ballari district, had left home on Tuesday, but did not return. The families had lodged a missing complaint.
Police said that the duo entered the JSW dumpyard unit to get waste material such as iron bars. “But at the same time, a mud heap came crashing on them from above,” the office added.

