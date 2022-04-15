Contractor's death: Belagavi ZP CEO on leave, probe may be delayed

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The probe into the road works taken up by contractor Santosh Patil in Hindalga, without a work order as he had claimed, is likely to be delayed as the Chief Executive Officer of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat is on leave. The State government, which has sought information from the officer regarding Santosh’s allegations on taking up work, will have to wait. The long weekend ahead is likely to delay matters further.

Santosh Patil, the contractor who made allegations against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa on seeking 40 per cent commission, was found dead on April 12 at a lodge in Udupi. But four days earlier, on April 8, RDPR Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) L K Atheeq had written to the CEO Darshan HV, seeking details of the 108 works and on what basis they were taken up, and also the reasons for taking up work without technical or administrative approval.

Atheeq had also mentioned that if the works were taken, why had it not come to the notice of local panchayat officials. He also sought a detailed report of the involvement of officials, if any. Prior to this, on April 5, the Hindalga Gram Panchayat chairperson is said to have written a letter to the RDPR department. Asked about it, Atheeq said he had sought details from the CEO, who is on leave. “He will send a report as soon as he returns,’’ Atheeq told TNIE.

On the other hand, department sources said details were sought much before the tragedy happened. “It’s been six days since the ACS wrote to the CEO of Belagavi ZP. With a long weekend coming up, the reply will not be sent at least till Monday,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a senior official said, on condition of anonymity, that Santosh’s allegation says 108 works. “We don’t know if these works were undertaken. Our engineers are verifying it at the ground level by measuring the actual work,” he said.