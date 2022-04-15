Contractor's death: BJP top brass pushes KS Eshwarappa to quit

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/BENGALURU: After sustained refusal to resign after being named accused in the case of suicide of a BJP leader and contractor on Tuesday, intervention of central BJP leaders finally forced Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa to announce that he would resign from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet on Friday evening.

Sources privy to the meetings between senior BJP leaders from Karnataka and central party leaders in New Delhi informed The New Indian Express that the BJP’s central leadership was wary of the damage the issue could cause to the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. The central leaders reportedly conveyed to Eshwarappa that he should step down, citing the examples of other leaders resigning and taking moral responsibility when faced with such allegations in the past.

Eshwarappa, who was defiant till Wednesday and had the backing of the chief minister and state BJP leaders, however, claimed that he on his own decided to resign on moral grounds to avoid embarrassment to the government and the party. He denied that central or state leaders directed or convinced him to step down. “Resigning from the post is a voluntary decision,” he insisted.

“I had decided to step down once the FIR was filed against me. I do not want to cause embarrassment to our government and our leaders,” he told the media at his home town Shivamogga on Thursday evening. He will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday evening to submit his resignation to the chief minister.

Eshwarappa said that the BJP in 2017 had sought the resignation of then minister in the Congress government KJ George after he was named by police officer Ganapathi, who committed suicide. “I too will adhere to moral standards by resigning,” the minister said.

“I will not be a scapegoat in this issue. I strongly believe in my family deity Sri Chowdeshwari Devi. Even if I am one per cent guilty in Santosh Patil’s suicide case, let the deity punish me,” he said, appealing to Bommai to order a detailed inquiry into the contractor’s suicide.

KSE decided to resign on his own: Bommai

Bommai also maintained that Eshwarappa had spoken to him and had on his own decided to resign from the cabinet, shouldering moral responsibility. The high command had sought a report about the developments, but had not intervened in it, the CM said.

The minister was named as accused number one in the FIR filed by the Udupi police after Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil — who had made allegations that the minister’s associates had demanded a commission to clear bills for the works taken up by him — was found dead in a hotel room reportedly after consuming a drink laced with poison on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress was mounting pressure on the CM to sack Eshwarappa from the ministry, and had plans to make it a big issue in the run-up to the elections. On Thursday, senior Congress leaders tried to lay siege to the CM’s residence in Bengaluru, demanding his arrest. They have decided to go ahead with day-and-night dharna at Vidhana Soudha demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest and registering a case under Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Karnataka Contractors’ Association too has threatened to go on a strike by stopping all ongoing works in the state. Earlier in the day, Bommai had strongly backed Eshwarappa, saying no action will be taken against the minister till a preliminary inquiry is completed. “Truth will come out after a detailed probe into Santosh Patil’s death and there is no need to reply to baseless allegations. Let the preliminary inquiry report come and we will decide on the action to be taken,” he stated before Eshwarappa announced his decision to resign.

The CM had also hit out at the Karnataka Contractors’ Association which had threatened to stop all works, saying it is not the only association in the state. Association members had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that ministers in Karnataka were demanding 40 per cent commission to give contracts.

SEPARATE TEAMS FORMED TO PROBE PATIL’S SUICIDE

Udupi: A day after the postmortem was conducted on the body of contractor Santosh Patil at Manipal on Wednesday, Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan formed separate teams to conduct the investigation. The teams will head to Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Shivamogga and other places to gather evidence. A woman police officer will go to Belagavi to record the statement of Patil’s wife.