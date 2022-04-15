Contractor's death: Congress leaders sit on 24 hour dharna, demand Eshwarappa’s arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders, who attempted to gherao Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide, were arrested and later released on Thursday. Afterwards, they started their 24-hour protest in front of Vidhana Soudha that will conclude at noon on Friday.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, MLAs from Bengaluru and I are sitting on the dharna, demanding the arrest of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa, who sought 40 per cent commission from Patil to clear pending bills for works done, which led to his suicide. The district-wise protest will begin from Saturday and not Friday as planned earlier.”

Amid these developments, Eshwarappa announced that he would resign. Shivakumar said, “Eshwarappa has said before the media that he would resign, but we do not trust him.’’

Asked if Congress will call off the protest, he said, “No, we will continue the protest through the night. Eshwarappa has to be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested. Santosh Patil’s brother had complained about corruption before the police, but it has been deliberately left out of the FIR. The BJP government is trying to cover up this issue of corruption.”

On BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s statement that he would expose the Mahanayak’s hand in the case on Monday, Shivakumar said, “Let him reveal whatever he wants. We are prepared to face him.” He said that the same team that conspired against him was hatching a plot against Eshwarappa too. Shivakumar said,



“Bommai should announce an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family and also pay the amount spent on the works done by Patil. The government should give a job to Patil’s wife on compassionate grounds. Congress is committed to giving her a job till she is appointed by the government.”