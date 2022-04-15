STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contractor's death: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa tenders resignation

Eshwarappa's supporters, who had gathered near the Chief Minister's official residence, shouted slogans asking him not to resign, and against Congress leaders.

Published: 15th April 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 09:40 PM

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa was seen along with Ministers Byrathi Basavaraja, MTB Nagaraj, Araga Jnanendra, MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi at CM's residence while resigning on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, on Friday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as Minister.

Eshwarappa's supporters, who had gathered near the Chief Minister's official residence, shouted slogans asking him not to resign, and against Congress leaders.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Patil last month had complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding 40 percent commission for the release of the payment.

