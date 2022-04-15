Following ban, Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik enters Udupi for health check-up

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M on Wednesday had passed an order banning the entry of Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik to the district on Friday, the firebrand leader came to Udupi a day earlier, on Thursday night.

Based on the report by Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan N that Mutalik may stir the communal tranquility through his provocative speech at an event organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) at Veereshwara Temple in Gangolli on April 15, the DC, exercising the powers vested under sections 133, 143 and 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, had passed the order banning Muthalik's entry.

Muthalik arrived at Gangolli on Thursday night and visited Veereshwara Temple, and later held talks with the local leaders of HJV. Speaking on this occasion, Muthalik vented his ire against the BJP-led state government for placing restrictions on his entry. ''Where else should I speak about Hindutva if not on this land,'' Muthalik questioned.

Several Hindu Organisations' leaders have also expressed their disappointment against the state government for banning Muthalik from entering Udupi district. The local leaders of HJV in Gangolli tried to reach out to the people's representatives including the MLAs in the district over the phone, however, they were not answered, sources said. Yashvant Gangolli, general secretary of HJV, Gangolli unit said a 'proper answer' will be given in the next election for this move by the government.

Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan said the police have cross-checked with the private hospital in Udupi where Muthalik claimed to have sought a prior appointment for his health check-up. His prior appointment at the hospital was confirmed, SP said. ''The ban against his entry is effective for April 15, though he has come for the health check-up, he is not permitted to enter Kundapur subdivision (Gangolli is in Kundapur sub division) on April 15," SP said.