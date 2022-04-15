STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will bring changes to PTCL Act as per SC order: Bommai

Published: 15th April 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti in Bengaluru on Thursday| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday declared that his government in Karnataka is prepared to effect changes to the Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands (PTCL) Act, 1978, following the Supreme Court’s order.

This means that there will be no time limit for SC/ST community members to apply before the authorities for the regrant of their lands disposed in the past to other community members, violating the rules. “A circular has already been issued in this regard and the government is committed to implement the SC order soon,” Bommai promised while taking part in the 131st birth anniversary of the father of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar at Banquet hall at Vidhana Soudha.

The government has also increased the financial assistance from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to those SC/STs who want to buy the agricultural land, he said. Bommai listed out the schemes the government has been implementing for the uplift of the community.

He mentioned that 75 units of free electricity to the poor, increase of risk allowance to pourakarmikas to Rs 2,000, increase in financial assistance for self employment from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, a plan to construct hostel complexes to help SC/ST/OBCs/minorities students- overall 1,000 rooms, at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore besides constructing 100 Ambedkar hostels.

As Ambedkar had dreamed about economic equity with a concern for women, Bommai said a special programme to give women Rs 500 has been implemented and Rs 50 crore will be granted to SC/ST women SHGs by linking them through an anchor bank. “Some community leaders because of their vested interest used you as vote banks as they were afraid of you coming up in life.

But we are for transformation through work and you people should gauge us on these yardsticks,” he suggested.Bommai laid the foundation stone for the Ambedkar Spurtisoudha to house all the social welfare department’s offices under one roof to provide services to the downtrodden.

