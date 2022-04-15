STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will contractor death hurt BJP? Ruling party wary of controversy ahead of Karnataka polls

A senior BJP leader said in order to dispel the suspicion that are in the public, resignation has to be given by KS Eshwarappa. This does not mean the person who resigned is wrong. 

Published: 15th April 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa who was refusing to resign from the ministry till Thursday afternoon is said to have done so after the BJP central leaders intervened. Eshwarappa, however, maintained that it was his decision. 

Sources said with the state assembly polls scheduled early next year, the ruling BJP does not want to take any chances as the Congress was making corruption a big issue and that led to Eshwarappa’s decision to step down from the ministry. 

A senior BJP leader said in order to dispel the suspicion that are in the public, resignation has to be given. This does not mean the person who resigned is wrong. 

ALSO READ | KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy

There is no pressure from high command, but they gave some examples of BJP leaders who resigned earlier after cases were registered against them, BJP sources said adding that Eshwarappa voluntarily resigned as this issue was putting the party and the government in embarrassment.

An FIR was registered against the minister in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case.

“Without work order or sanction, plan, once cannot take up the work even if the Chief Minister directs to take it up orally, it is unacceptable. For everything, it has to be on paper. But the person who is no more has alleged that it was done based on Eshwrappa’s direction. It is a different thing that Eshwarappa has filed a contempt case against him. But the first thing in society, sympathy goes to the deceased,” a leader said. 

ALSO READ | Contractor's death: Congress leaders sit on 24 hour dharna, demand Eshwarappa’s arrest

BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi said generally, there is sympathy for the deceased in society.

“Eshwarappa has not done any wrong. After a probe, the truth will come out. There are many questions surrounding his death. Only after probe, one will get a clear picture whether he had committed suicide or it was something else,” he told TNIE. 

