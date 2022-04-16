BJP executive meeting begins Saturday, likely to be stormy

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: With the ongoing political developments in Karnataka putting the party and government to embarrassment, the two-day BJP State Executive meeting beginning Saturday in Vijayanagar district, is expected to be stormy. Former minister KS Eshwarappa’s issue is likely to dominate the core committee meeting, which is part of the executive meeting.

BJP National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh, National General Secretary and in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh, along with Union Ministers from Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other ministers and leaders from Karnataka will take part in the event.

With assembly elections next year, the BJP is facing a number of sensitive issues, including hijab, halal cut, Muslim vendors and others, which could backfire. The opposition Congress and JDS are taking up these issues, and protesting across the state.

Recently, Bommai had told reporters in New Delhi that cabinet expansion was due after the executive meeting. Nadda had reportedly told Bommai that he would discuss it further when he reached Karnataka to attend the state executive meeting.

At present, of 34 ministerial berths, 30 are filled, including Bommai. Now, with Eshwarappa announcing his resignation, five berths are vacant. “Party leaders want to discuss it at the core committee meeting on Saturday evening or Sunday. The proposed list of names to be inducted into the cabinet might not be announced,” BJP sources said.

The meeting will pass many resolutions, mainly appreciating the Union government for Operation Ganga to bring back Indians from the Ukraine war zone, besides giving the thumbs-up to Bommai’s budget, and Vidyanidhi, the scholarship scheme for children of farmers which has been extended to children of weavers and fishermen.

Meanwhile, though BJP teams led by Yediyurappa and others are travelling across the state to strengthen the party, the central leadership is unhappy about the latest developments. BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar told TNIE they would discuss issues related to poll strategy and party developments.