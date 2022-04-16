STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops crack down on illegal water sports in Uttara Kannada

The entire Joida administration has sprung into action after a news report of a raft being stuck amidst rock in the fast flowing River Kali appeared in TNIE.

The boat used to rescue the occupants of the capsized raft at Ganeshgudi on Thursday | Express

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

GANESHGUDI (UTTARA KANNADA): The Joida police began the crackdown on all illegal water sports organisers on Friday after a suo moto was registered against Kali Adventure, the company whose raft capsized due to overloading.

The entire Joida administration has sprung into action after a news report of a raft being stuck amidst rock in the fast flowing River Kali appeared in TNIE. The Joida police inspector, according to the police sources, stopped all the aqua sports activities in the morning today. Every sports organising company has been scrutinised since morning. The Circle Inspector, Joida had stationed himself in Ganeshgudi to personally check the licence for operating Aqua sports.

Speaking to Express, DySP, Dandeli Ganesh said that a case has been registered based on the social media post which has gone viral. “There is no complainant as such. We have got the social media posts and have registered the case. We have also seized a boat,” he said.

He added that the boat during the rapid action dropped down in an imbalanced manner. “This might be because it had persons more than its capacity. This resulted in the accident,” he said. He said that the tourist’s names and address will be collected and their version will be taken for probe. He said that the people were rescued in time and a great mishap has been averted.

