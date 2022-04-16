STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eshwarappa will be proved innocent: Yediyurappa

Published: 16th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: With support pouring in for RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa who is resigning after being booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Eshwarappa was quitting due to unavoidable circumstances but he will be reinstated in the Cabinet if the investigation is completed within three months.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa’s followers, in a cavalcade of vehicles, accompanied him to Bengaluru to show their support, and also an exhibition of Eshwarappa’s strength. “Even though Eshwarappa has not committed any mistake, he is resigning due to unavoidable circumstances. If the ongoing investigation is completed in two or three months, it will be clear that Eshwarappa had no role in the incident and he will be proven innocent. There will be no hindrances to induct him into the Cabinet,” he said on Friday.

Eshwarappa is resigning under some pressure even though he is not at fault, he said. “Eshwarappa will face some challenges. I am confident that he will be a minister again. I pray for his welfare,” he said. When asked whether Eshwarappa’s resignation would be a setback to the BJP, Yediyurappa said such a question does not arise. He refused to comment when asked about allegations of Congress role in the incident. Before Eshwarappa left for Bengaluru, hundred of supporters, including many women leaders, pleaded with him to withdraw his decision to resign. Many women leaders wept, shouting slogans. 

