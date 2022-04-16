Farmers bank on cotton again, but seeds in short supply

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Cotton growers in Karnataka, who hit the jackpot last season, selling their crop for record-high prices, are running from pillar to post to get high-yield variety of cotton seeds.

Farmers in the Heggadevanakote, Saragur, Nanjangud, Gundlupet belt who grow cotton on more than 47,000 hectares, are anticipating that prices will shoot up this year too, and have made all preparations to take up cotton cultivation. Following heavy pre-monsoon showers, they hope to complete sowing, and are queuing up in front of agro shops for cotton seeds that are in high demand. A few farmers have also shelled out Rs 1,300 for a 700-gm sachet of cotton seeds, that sold for Rs 750 last year. While there are more than 10 varieties of cotton seeds in the market, farmers opt for BT-Cotton seeds or other high-yield variety.

Ashok, a farmer from Saragur, has been doing the rounds of agro shops on Ramavilas and Seetha Vilas roads and other places for three days, to get hybrid seeds. He said the Puli brand is not available, and managed to get it by paying a hefty price of Rs 1,300 per sachet. “Having learnt that I had managed to get it, more than 10 farmers have been waiting at the shop for two days, and hope to get it by Monday,” he said.

Nagaraj, a farmer, said they are ready to start sowing, once they get seeds and rain. The area of cultivation has increased two-fold in the region, as many farmers who suffered huge losses in ginger cultivation want to try cotton, as the government has started a cotton market in Saragur. Textile mill owners and merchants from Tamil Nadu are also purchasing raw cotton from the fields, offering good rates.

Farmer leader CA Nanjundaswamy said the government, which supplied cotton seeds in the past, has moved out after many private players entered the market, and BT-Cotton made inroads into the region. He said the agriculture department has failed to ensure seeds at affordable prices. He charged that there is a nexus between the agriculture department and other departments, as officials have failed to conduct surprise checks, raid and seize stocks, and cancel their trade licence for selling seeds at exorbitant rates. The farmers fear that skyrocketing prices of seeds and agriculture inputs will enhance the cost of cultivation by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre.