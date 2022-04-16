STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS to launch Janata Jaladhare on Saturday

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will collect water from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya, while former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will visit Almatti dam.

Published: 16th April 2022

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the Congress and BJP are on the warpath over corruption, the JDS will be engaging its rank and file to focus on water-related issues and launch its ‘Janata Jaladhare’ campaign on Saturday. JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will collect water from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya, while former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will visit Almatti dam.

“If JDS is voted to power with a full mandate, we will implement all pending river water projects in the stipulated time,” Kumaraswamy stated. As part of the programme, water from as many as 15 rivers will be collected simultaneously -- Anita Kumaraswamy at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk, HD Revanna at Hemavathy in Hassan, Nikhil at Vidhurashwatha in Chikkaballapura, Bandeppa Kashempur at Manjra river,

Naganagouda Kundakura at Bhima, Venkatarao Nadagouda at TB Dam, Sa Ra Mahesh at Talacauvery in Kodagu, H K Kumaraswamy at Yettinahole and Ashwinkumar at Kabini.

