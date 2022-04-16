Karnataka to experience rain for next three days: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers over most parts of Karnataka for the next three days. An IMD official said the rain is due to local convection, and there is also a trough from west Vidarbha to north interior Karnataka, besides a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Apart from this, local convection due to rising temperatures is leading to rainfall.

“Most parts of Karnataka will experience April showers for the next three days, with heavy rainfall for the next two days. Formation of systems will lead to intense rainfall,” the official said.