STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to experience rain for next three days: IMD

Apart from this, local convection due to rising temperatures is leading to rainfall.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers over most parts of Karnataka for the next three days. An IMD official said the rain is due to local convection, and there is also a trough from west Vidarbha to north interior Karnataka, besides a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Apart from this, local convection due to rising temperatures is leading to rainfall.

“Most parts of Karnataka will experience April showers for the next three days, with heavy rainfall for the next two days. Formation of systems will lead to intense rainfall,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Rainfall
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp