STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

This is an ‘agnipariksha’, will pass: Eshwarappa

I am happy to receive such affection from different quarters of society, confident of justice, he says

Published: 16th April 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa waive to his supporters in Shivamogga before leaving for Bengaluru |Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that he is resigning as a minister as it would be inappropriate to continue in that position when an investigation against him is underway. If found not guilty, he would be a minister again, he said, consoling his followers who asked him not to resign. 

As he entered the BJP office here on Friday, Eshwarappa’s supporters urged him not to resign, but he said that he has to if he wants to prove his innocence. “Everyone faces a testing time. Those who conspired might have thought that they are victorious now. I am resigning to set an example for everyone in our organisation that I will not continue in the position till proven innocent,” he said.

Eshwarappa said that he had resigned as energy minister when the party asked him to and led the state unit of the party. “Today I am facing this allegation. At the same time, I am feeling happy and surprised after receiving such affection from different quarters of the society,” he said.

When he wanted to resign three days ago, CM Basavaraj Bommai asked him not to hurry, he claimed. “I spoke to our national leaders too. They respected my decision.Later, I announced my resignation. I am happy today not because of resigning from the ministerial berth but due to the confidence that I will be proven innocent,” he said.

“This is an ‘Agnipariksha’ and I will pass this test. Let us give a fitting answer to those who are politicising the issue. I am requesting all my sisters not to cry or else I will not go to Bengaluru. Send me off with a smile,” he requested the women supporters. Later, speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said he is humbled by the support from former CM BS Yediyurappa, Bommai and all leaders of the party besides seers. “I am confident that I will come out of this conspiracy and will get justice,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Santosh Patil BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp