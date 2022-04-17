Karnataka: Congress sees ploy to give clean chit to Eshwarappa, reinstate him as minister

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The state Congress suspects that the ruling BJP has plans to give a clean chit to former rural development minister KS Eshwarappa, who was forced to quit after police filed an FIR against him for abetment of the suicide of a contractor Santosh Patil, and reinstate him as minister.

Former home minister, Congress working president, and district in-charge Ramalinga Reddy said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and home minister Araga Jnanendra reportedly suggest the criminal case against former minister Eshwarappa will be closed and he will be given a clean chit.

The statements of Bommai and Jnanendra clearly show that again Eshwarappa will be made a minister in another three months. The home minister's statement on the issue is unfortunate as he is heading the home ministry and added already chief minister and home minister and other seniors of the BJP party have given a clean chit, then where is the question for an inquiry, he said.

Reddy also said contractors have allegedly named eight ministers who were corrupt. But the government has not initiated any action which is unfair. The Congress party will continue its protest demanding the government arrest Eshwarappa in the suicide case of Santhosh Patil.

Reddy also said the people of the state are upset over the BJP rule and waiting for the assembly election to throw out the BJP government. He claimed in the next polls the Congress party would come to power with a comfortable majority.