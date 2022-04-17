Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka CM for charging Congress govt of corruption

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Dismissing alleged remarks of chief minister, opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked who tied the hands of Basavaraj Bommai from exposing the corruption of Congress leaders if any.

Speaking to the media, before addressing a public rally he said that BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai are yet to expose alleged scandals of the Congress if any despite having power.

Siddaramaiah also questioned the BJP leaders as to what stopped them from speaking out when they were in the opposition. He said it would be better to perform pooja for the documents attached to the scandals if any they are talking about. The BJP leaders are raising new issues merely to draw the attention of the people. They support the outfits that disturb the peace in the state by raising Hijab and Halal issues.

Taking a dig at former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for airing false allegations against the Congress, Siddaramaiah said that Kumaraswamy should stop impressing the BJP. He has developed the habit of airing baseless allegations to show his existence in politics.

ALSO READ | Bommai, Siddaramiah spar over governance

He criticized JDS Supremo HD Devegowda for his alleged remarks that no government would complete the term without allegations of corruption charges in the state. When asked, Siddaramaiah said that the government shouldn’t arrest the innocents and take stringent action against the guilty over the Hubli clash issue. He will comment on the issue only after obtaining the detailed report he added.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress party is demanding the arrest of KS Eshwarappa under the anti-corruption act and Rs 1 crore compensation to Santosh Patil's wife.