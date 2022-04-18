STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru on April 21, as AAP prepares for 2023 Assembly polls

Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Karnataka comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka, during the 2023 Assembly polls.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in the city on April 21, and will give a message of "new age politics" to the people of Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, party leaders here said on Monday.

He will be attending a convention of farmers', women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

Kejriwal's visit to the state comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka, during the 2023 Assembly polls.

AAP Karnataka Convener Prithvi Reddy said AAP is the platform for people who fight for farmers' cause, and wants to get such people elected to Vidhana Soudha, to solve the issues faced by the farming community.

"It will be a historic day. So far farmers of the state have voted various parties to power, but have only obtained false promises and cheating in return. Farmers of the state have now decided to enter politics themselves and shape their future. After studying all the parties, they today feel that only AAP is working to solve issues after understanding the difficulties faced by the people," he said.

Kejriwal will also be sharing insights on how common people can create a "revolution" that was created through AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and how it can be replicated in Karnataka, and about starting a "new age politics" of common people, he said, adding that several inductions into the party is likely to take place on the occasion.

Farmers' convention will be held at the National College grounds on April 21 at 11 am.

Former IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the AAP said, youth and progressive thinking people are waiting to hear Kejriwal's message, as the state is preparing for "new age politics" that will be in sharp contrast to the money, muscle and caste powered political atmosphere that exist.

"AAP is giving a honest and corruption-free administration in Delhi and Punjab, such a government is required for the state too," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Delhi CM Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp