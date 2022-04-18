STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khandre demands judicial probe into Patil case  

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  The government should entrust the allegation of 40 per cent commission in works and the cause of contractor Santosh Patil’s death to a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court, demanded KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.

Khandre said during a Press conference that the president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Minister long back, demanding a proper inquiry but the government asked for evidence. Patil’s strong hint of KS Eshwarappa’s involvement in demanding commission is sufficient proof, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has always said ‘Na Khavunga, Na Khane Dunga’ should immediately intervene to save Karnataka from rampant corruption. If the PM and CM continue to maintain silence, it means they are also abetting corruption, Khandre said. When some media persons pointed out that the allegations by BJP leaders that the leaders of the previous Congress regime had demanded commission from contractors, Khandre said let the BJP government conduct an inquiry against Congress leaders also, and if the allegations are found true, then take legal action.

Khandre said the BJP government which initially denied irregularities in the PSI CET scam, later ordered a CID inquiry, and the CID has already arrested seven accused. “We do not trust a CID inquiry. The State government should hand over the case to the CBI,” he demanded.

KPCC Vice President Dr Sharanaprakash Patil said that the CM should step down from the post owing more responsibility. Corruption and nepotism are at the core of the BJP government, he alleged.

PSI job scam: Priyank demands judicial inquiry
Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge demanded a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI). Speaking to media persons on Sunday, the former minister said that action must be taken against those involved in the irregularities to the tune of more than Rs 200 crore and a detailed investigation should be conducted.

He said that there is a need to probe the money trail and alleged that Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh was taken from each candidate. The government must also ensure that no injustice is meted out to the candidates who competed honestly in the examination, he added. “Those in the government who are responsible for such irregularities must be sent to jail,” he said.

