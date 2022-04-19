A trader in Karnataka's Sullia get two years jail for threatening DK Shivakumar 

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A local court in Sullia sentenced a trader to two years of simple imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 after convicting him for threatening and abusing then power minister DK Shivakumar over the phone in 2016.

The convict Sai Giridhar Rai, from Bellare in Sullia, on February 28, 2016, rang up Shivakumar on his mobile phone and took exception to frequent power cuts in his area. When Shivakumar told him to disconnect the call after asking him to take up the issue with local officials, Rai hurled expletives and threatened the minister.

Later, Rai also threatened Mescom (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) officials over the issue. Following this, a Mescom official on behalf of Shivakumar lodged a complaint with the police. Sullia police registered a case against Rai under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Senior civil judge & JMFC Somashekara found Rai guilty under IPC Sections 353, 504, 506 and 507. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses in the case including Shivakumar. The convict has been granted a month’s time to appeal in the higher court against the verdict. Public prosecutor Janardhana B argued on behalf of the prosecution.