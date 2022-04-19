AAP promises 60% seats to farmers ahead of Kejriwal’s visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Bengaluru on April 21 ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, announced AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy on Monday. “Not just Kodihalli Chandrashekar faction of Raitha Sangha, members from different factions are joining AAP,” Reddy said, adding that the farmers community will be offered 60 per cent of the seats since they constitute a major proportion of the population.

“Chandrashekar might take a call on joining the party and there might also be some surprises as some popular leaders from across the State are likely to join the party,” he remarked adding that it will be both farmers and ‘Aam Aadmi’ convention of about 30,000 people.

“Farmers of Karnataka have voted and given mandate to all three traditional parties, but the parties proved themselves untrustworthy. Cheated by this corrupt traditional politics, farmers have decided to enter active politics,” he added.