Big rejig as Karnataka transfers IAS officers

Deepa M will take charge of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Department and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) as managing director.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government announced a number of transfers within various state departments. Amlan Aditya Biswas, the regional commissioner for Belagavi, has concurrently been posted as Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA, replacing Harsh Gupta. Meanwhile Dr Srivatsa Krishna has been posted as the Principal Secretary for DPAR, replacing Munish Moudgil. Munish Moudgil has been posted as the Commissioner for Survey Settlement and Land Records.

Dr G Kalpana, formerly Additional Chief Secretary to the Government for the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) Janaspandana, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary to Government for the Labour Department. Shivayogi C Kalasad will be posted as Secretary for Agriculture Department. BMTC Managing Director, Anbu Kumar, has been transferred to the same post for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Dr N V Prasad, Kalaburagi regional commissioner, is posted as secretary for Transport Department. Sathyavathi G will be taking charge as BMTC managing director, she will also be holding concurrent charge of Secretary for Karnataka Public Service Commission. Dr Reju M T will take the post of Secretary for Department of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

Deepa M will take charge of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Department and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) as managing director. Pallavi Akurathi will head Sarva Shikshana Abhiyana as state project director. Dr Rakesh Kumar K will serve as the Social Welfare Department Commissioner, replacing Dayananda K. Ravindra P N will serve as Special Commissioner (Projects) for BBMP. Chandrashekhar Nayaka L has been transferred as the Joint Secretary for the Finance Department (Budget and Resources) to deputy commissioner for Raichur district. Vijaymahantesh B Danammanavar will serve as Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner, replacing Pommala Sunil Kumar.

