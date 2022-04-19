STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Kodagu tourism sector picks up after hiatus caused by pandemic

The sector is likely to witness a positive flow throughout the summer this year.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Recent photo of tourist flow in Raja Seat in Madikeri.

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Over 36,000 tourists visited the popular tourist spots across Kodagu starting from April this year, recording the biggest surge in tourist flow to the district post the pandemic situation. The sector is likely to witness a positive flow throughout the summer this year.

Raja Seat in Madikeri witnessed a record-breaking number of tourist turn out during the last 18 days. A total of 36,694 entry tickets were sold on these days and this number excludes the tourists who visited the spot early in the morning (when there is no entry fee).

Similarly, all other popular tourist spots in the district recorded an increase in the number of tourists – nearly 35000 – from April this year and the district was jam-packed during the long weekend from April 14 to April 17.

“All the rooms across the homestays and resorts were booked during the long weekend. The sector is witnessing a positive flow since March-end and it is likely to remain the same till May end,” shared Nagendra Prasad, the president of the Kodagu district Resort and Hotel Owners’ Association. He explained that the overflow of tourists like the last weekend will not be witnessed anytime soon and said, “Stays are recording nearly 60% of room bookings and inquiries now.”

While the district is prepping up to face the tourist flow, good management of the tourism sector was lacking over the last long weekend. Many tourists suffered a shortage of food even as the traffic became unmanageable across the district. However, the stakeholders in the field shared that the district was not ready to host so many people all of a sudden. “This was the first surge in the flow after two years of break. Many restaurants were facing labour shortage and had not stocked up to feed the extra tourists that visited the district suddenly. However, all this will be addressed hereon as the sector is witnessing a positive flow,” concluded Nagendra.  

