BSY confident of 150 seats for BJP in high voltage 2023 Karnataka polls

DAVANGERE: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that teams of BJP state leaders will tour the state with an aim of winning 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. Addressing the media here, the 78-year-old senior BJP leader said that this was for the first time the party was approaching people with an objective of winning 150 Assembly seats.

“We will also do door-to-door campaigning taking the development works of our PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. This will help the party to cross the target,” he said.

“After the completion of the Davangere Vibhagiya Baitak, we will start our state tour. During this tour, we will listen to the problems faced by people and solutions will be identified on the spot. Also, pending development works will be completed in a time-bound manner and the issue will be discussed with the CM,” he added.

He said that the people of the country have rejected the Congress as evident from the results of the recent Assembly polls to five states. “PM has called for a Congress mukt Bharat... we will try to ensure this in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The grand old party will be wiped out from the state. The Congress which is dead in North Indian states is breathing only in Karnataka,” he added.

On the recent incident of violence in Hubballi, Yediyurappa said that the policing in the state was effective. “The culprits were arrested within an hour,” he added.