STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Eminent citizens call out violence against minorities

"As part of the anti-minority agenda, even Christians have been targeted by the state machinery...,” the letter read.  

Published: 20th April 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 300 eminent personalities has written an open letter to the State Government, calling for an end to what they called “state-sponsored targeted violence against Muslims, Dalits and Christians, that can have lasting and adverse consequences’’.

Listing the various issues and controversies involving minorities, they said, “As part of the steep rise in attacks against Muslims, the Ram Navami festival offered another opportunity to launch militant marches by Hindutva groups in several areas, with swords and trishuls, blaring provocative music and slogans outside mosques and in Muslim-dominated areas during the holy month of Ramzan, and at the time of breaking of fast, often in the presence of local police. This had an all-India character and Karnataka was one of the states chosen for this display of toxic machismo.’’

Civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj, human rights activist Kavita Srivastava, academics Jayati Ghosh and Dr Niranjan Aradhya, medical professional Dr Sylvia Karpagam, scientist Dr Veena Shatrugna, academic Dr Mohan Rao and other have signed the letter.

On the caste divisions, the letter said, “Age-old caste practices continue to be maintained and aggravated under the current regime. One the one hand, caste atrocities in the state are on the rise and on the other, basic entitlements such as the post-matric scholarship are being delayed.” "As part of the anti-minority agenda, even Christians have been targeted by the state machinery...,” the letter read.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minorities Karnataka religious intolerance
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp