Karnataka govt acted swiftly in recent cases: Bommai

On opposition remarks that the BJP government is turning Karnataka into a Ravana Rajya instead of a Rama Rajya, he said the people will define the administration of the state.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The government acted swiftly in recent cases, including the alleged suicide of contactor Santosh Patil, malpractice in PSI recruitment exam, Shivamogga violence and Hubballi riots, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday. 

Reacting to opposition charges that he is peddling soft on these cases, he said, “Where have I shown a soft corner? Show me one instance. We immediately registered an FIR in connection with contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide and took action with regard to violent incidents in Hubballi and Shivamogga. We arrested culprits who destroyed watermelons of a street vendor in Dharwad and acted swiftly in connection with the alleged malpractice in PSI recruitment exam,” he shot back. 

On opposition remarks that the BJP government is turning Karnataka into a Ravana Rajya instead of a Rama Rajya, he said the people will define the administration of the state. Reacting to JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that some innocent youth were arrested in the Hubballi riots case, the CM said, “We have not arrested any innocent person. The arrests are being made based on evidence,” he said. 
 

