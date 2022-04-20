STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka hijab conundrum: Man held for threatening student on social media 

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Mohammed Azmal was a member of nine WhatsApp groups.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:01 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Hokkila in Belthangady taluk for allegedly issuing a life threat to a college student on social media.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the accused Mohammed Azmal, had created an Instagram account 'mari_gudi_5' by faking his identity and using his uncle's foreign sim card. In that, he posted a message on March 4 taking serious exception to a male student of a government college in Mangaluru objecting to some female students wearing hijab in the college. The post which also carried the student's photo said that he will be eliminated. The student also got threatening calls from many unknown persons.

The commissioner said Azmal had created four Instagram accounts by faking his identity and was a member of nine WhatsApp groups that were spreading provocative content to create communal disharmony in the society. He has been booked under section 153(A) of IPC and sections 66 (C) and (D) of IT Act by the CEN police.

