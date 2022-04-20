Minister CC Patil, Veerashaiva-Lingayat head fight over ‘30% cut’ allegation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/GADAG: Allegations and counter-allegations between a religious head and a minister are exposing what appear to be cracks between mutts and the BJP-led state government over the issue of corruption which the opposition Congress has already taken up to increase the heat on the ruling dispensation ahead of the polls.

PWD Minister CC Patil on Tuesday took on Shirahatti Jagadguru Dingaleshwara Swamiji, who is the Veerashaiva-Lingayat religious head of Balehosuru Mutt Peetha in Gadag district, over the latter’s allegation that the state government charges “30 per cent commission” for grants to the mutts. Patil said the seer had three criminal cases against him and questioned the latter’s integrity as a religious head.

Minister should not indulge in politics over mutt affairs: Seer

The Swamiji later in the day took it as a challenge and sought a platform to debate the issue and warned Patil that he would expose the minister as well as the state government. The Swamiji on Sunday had alleged that even the mutts have to pay a 30% “commission” to the government to get the allotted grants released. “Dingaleshwara Swamiji has three criminal cases against him and people of Gadag know about his antecedents well. He resorted to ‘rowdyism’ to become the successor to the ‘Moorusavira Matha’ (of Hubballi),” alleged Patil, speaking to reporters.

Patil said the Swamiji made the allegation as he was envious of allocation of Rs 202 crore to Gadag’s Tontadarya Math. “CM Bommai had declared Tontadarya Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swamiji’s birthday as ‘bhavaikyate dina’ (Integration Day) as he had good relationship with the seer, who is known for his scholarly works,” Patil said. “After the CM’s announcement, Dingaleshwara Swamiji started making baseless allegations against the government. What moral right does he have to recite the ‘vachanas’ of Basavanna as he could not stomach the government’s support to another mutt,” Patil asked.

“Swamis have a right to guide politics if it is at the crossroads. But he should not have made allegations of a commission allegation to appease a former MLA of another party,” he added. “Giving bribes is as much an offence as taking it. Let him furnish the evidence and as to whom he has given the bribe, and we will conduct the probe,” he said. The Swamiji sought to know whether Patil intended to indulge in politics over the mutts’ affairs. “Patil has to stop making statements in an unconscious state of mind. He should be aware of what he is saying,” he added.

“If Patil is keen on speaking about someone’s personal life, I will arrange a stage for him. I will eagerly listen to his words. I will make it clear that I have not spoken ill against any pontiffs, including Tontadarya Siddalinga Swami,” the Swamiji said.