PM Modi to kick off Semicon meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day “Semicon India 2022” conference in Bengaluru on April 29.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:45 AM

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day “Semicon India 2022” conference in Bengaluru on April 29. The conference will be attended by leaders in the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling the PM’s vision of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and the semiconductor industry, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Sources said it is yet to be confirmed if Modi will be in Bengaluru for the event or inaugurate it virtually. The conference will be organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 to 1 May at ITC Gardenia  with the theme of - Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a “Semiconductor Nation.”

The minister stated that they are looking forward to a number of MoUs being signed during the three-day conference forging partnerships and alliances in the semiconductor space. Global experts from industry and academia involved in semiconductor design and manufacturing and key representatives from the government are expected to participate in the event.

Comments

