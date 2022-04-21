Hubbali violence: 11 more held, search on to trace absconding maulvi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi police on Wednesday arrested 11 more persons in connection with the violence that rocked Hubballi on Saturday night. With this, the total number of people arrested in the case now stands at 127. Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday continued to identify and search for miscreants who were involved in the violence where 12 policemen were injured and seven police vehicles were damaged.

A maulvi, who had climbed a police vehicle on the day of violence, continues to remain absconding. Police sources said that some of the houses belonging to one particular community remain locked fearing police raids. The Hubballi police have so far questioned close to 300 people ever since the violence was reported in Old Hubballi Police Station circle on April 16.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that the police are looking out for the maulvi who was seen arguing with the cops on the night of the violence. “We have made 11 fresh arrests on Wednesday. More arrests may follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem and secretary Mohammed Nazeer will be visiting Hubballi on Thursday. The team will visit the place of violence and will hold meetings with the police commissioner and with the leaders from the Minority community.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders in the south division of Hubballi till April 23. On the night of April 16, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Old Hubballi Police Station and resorted to stone pelting over a social media post by a student.

Accused allowed to write exam

The Hubballi court on Wednesday permitted the 18-year-old student whose social media post led to violence that rocked Hubballi on Saturday, to write his PU II exams with police security. He was arrested on April 16 and sent to judicial custody. His lawyer filed a bail plea, but the court rejected the bail and directed the police to make a facility for him to study for the exam. PU II exams will begin on April 22.