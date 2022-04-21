Nine die in two separate accidents in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a tragic incident, six persons died and three were seriously injured after the jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree near Kalbetta in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday. Police said Sathosh (42), Vineeth (35), Dayanand (36), Rajesh (37), Babu (51) and M R Anil (47) died while Philip (65), Keerthan (27) and Manjesh (30) were injured in the accident.

The two injured were admitted to KR Hospital and one was shifted to Brindavan Hospital in Mysuru. Doctors claimed that all the three are out of danger now. Police said all the nine persons were returning to their native Palibetta in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu district at around 3.45 pm after attending marriage of their friend Sadananda in Hunsur taluk.

The incident happened when the driver Santhosh lost control of the speeding vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that drowsiness led to the accident. As the driver was sleepy, he could not control the vehicle and crashed into a huge tree. Hunsur rural police visited the spot and are investigating.

Three killed as cars collide at Lingsugur

Raichur: Three persons were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when two cars collided against each other near Golapally of Lingsugur taluk on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Amaresh (30), Govind (35) and Raju (33). Two others sustained injuries, while one who was seriously injured is admitted to a hospital. All the victims are the residents of Yadgir.

Police sources said, “The deceased and injured were working in Bengaluru. The deceased and injured were bringing the body of one of their friends Basaiah who died due to heart attack in Bengaluru to Wadagera town of Yadgir in an ambulance followed by three cars.” On the way to Wadagera, one of the cars collided with another and Amaresh, Govind and Raju were killed.