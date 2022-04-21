STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nine die in two separate accidents in Karnataka

In a tragic incident, six persons died and three were seriously injured after the jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree near Kalbetta in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a tragic incident, six persons died and three were seriously injured after the jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree near Kalbetta in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday. Police said Sathosh (42), Vineeth (35), Dayanand (36), Rajesh (37), Babu (51) and M R Anil (47) died while Philip (65), Keerthan (27) and Manjesh (30) were injured in the accident.

The two injured were admitted to KR Hospital and one was shifted to Brindavan Hospital in Mysuru. Doctors claimed that all the three are out of danger now. Police said all the nine persons were returning to their native Palibetta in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu district at around 3.45 pm after attending marriage of their friend Sadananda in Hunsur taluk.

The incident happened when the driver Santhosh lost control of the speeding vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that drowsiness led to the accident. As the driver was sleepy, he could not control the vehicle and crashed into a huge tree. Hunsur rural police visited the spot and are investigating.

Three killed as cars collide at Lingsugur
Raichur: Three persons were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when two cars collided against each other near Golapally of Lingsugur taluk on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Amaresh (30), Govind (35) and Raju (33). Two others sustained injuries, while one who was seriously injured is admitted to a hospital. All the victims are the residents of Yadgir.

Police sources said, “The deceased and injured were working in Bengaluru. The deceased and injured were bringing the body of one of their friends Basaiah who died due to heart attack in Bengaluru to Wadagera town of Yadgir in an ambulance followed by three cars.” On the way to Wadagera, one of the cars collided with another and Amaresh, Govind and Raju were killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp