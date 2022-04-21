STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to look at works of over Rs 50 crore: Bommai

Around 100 power stations have been sanctioned across the state for proper power distribution by identifying gaps. 

Published: 21st April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level committee, with a retired high court judge as chairman and technical and financial experts as members,  will be appointed within a week to look into sanctioning of works above Rs 50 crore, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Wednesday.

The committee, constituted under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, will be appointed as there were allegations recently that contractors have to give a “commission” to get the works sanctioned. The government has issued the orders for constituting the committee with an aim to stop such illegalities, he added. The committee will operate within a time-frame and look into estimation of projects to detect any padding up of costs, he added.

Bommai said he directed senior officials, including deputy commissioners, not to take up works where only oral orders have been issued, and if such works are taken up, concerned authorities will be held responsible.

On fears of power shortage, he said, “The state has surplus power, but the problem is with improper transmission and distribution in many areas.” Around 100 power stations have been sanctioned across the state for proper power distribution by identifying gaps. 

State economy is stable, says Bommai

Load distribution problem  persists. Apart from a central government scheme for farmers to install solar-powered pump sets, the state too extends a 40 per cent subsidy for such installations, he added.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the overall condition of the economy in the state is good and there is a considerable decline in loans taken. Resource mobilisation took off after August 2021 and the government has accrued over Rs 11,000 crore as commercial tax which is a record for the state.  

SANTOSH SUICIDE: COPS GET PRELIMINARY AUTOPSY REPORT
Udupi: Nine days after Santosh Patil’s alleged suicide at a lodge in Udupi, police received the preliminary postmortem report from the Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, on Wednesday. 

