STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Santosh Patil death: Police look for proof to issue notice to KS Eshwarappa

Police sources added that so far, they have not found any direct phone calls made by Santosh Patil to Eshwarappa.

Published: 21st April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Nine days after contractor Santosh Patil’s alleged suicide at a lodge in Udupi, police received the preliminary postmortem report from the Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, Manipal, on Wednesday.
Police sources told TNIE that according to the preliminary report, the final opinion is pending as the histopathological and viscera reports are awaited.

Though the preliminary report suggests it is a case of death due to consumption of poison, police are looking for documentary evidence before sending a notice to accused number one, former minister K S Eshwarappa and two other accused -- Basavaraj and Ramesh -- who have been charged under Section 306 IPC in the case.  So far, there is no documentary evidence to prove it is a case of abetment of suicide.

Police sources added that so far, they have not found any direct phone calls made by Santosh Patil to Eshwarappa. Sources added that the final postmortem report is expected after some days. It is only after documentary evidence is established that the investigating officer is expected to file the chargesheet before the special court in Bengaluru. Police will have 90 days to complete investigation and file the chargesheet, after the FIR is registered.

Meanwhile, the lodge in Udupi town where Santosh Patil allegedly committed suicide last week, saw another alleged suicide on Tuesday. Sharan Raj (31), a medical representative from Amblamogaru of Dakshina Kannada district, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. Disappointment in love is said to have led Sharan Raj to end his life. The case is under investigation.

The lodge, that was shut for investigation, was reopened after a puja was performed. The lodge owner also changed the name as many prospective customers had cancelled their bookings and others were hesitant to take up lodging here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Patil KS Eshwarappa suicide
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp