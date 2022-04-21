Santosh Patil death: Police look for proof to issue notice to KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Nine days after contractor Santosh Patil’s alleged suicide at a lodge in Udupi, police received the preliminary postmortem report from the Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, Manipal, on Wednesday.

Police sources told TNIE that according to the preliminary report, the final opinion is pending as the histopathological and viscera reports are awaited.

Though the preliminary report suggests it is a case of death due to consumption of poison, police are looking for documentary evidence before sending a notice to accused number one, former minister K S Eshwarappa and two other accused -- Basavaraj and Ramesh -- who have been charged under Section 306 IPC in the case. So far, there is no documentary evidence to prove it is a case of abetment of suicide.

Police sources added that so far, they have not found any direct phone calls made by Santosh Patil to Eshwarappa. Sources added that the final postmortem report is expected after some days. It is only after documentary evidence is established that the investigating officer is expected to file the chargesheet before the special court in Bengaluru. Police will have 90 days to complete investigation and file the chargesheet, after the FIR is registered.

Meanwhile, the lodge in Udupi town where Santosh Patil allegedly committed suicide last week, saw another alleged suicide on Tuesday. Sharan Raj (31), a medical representative from Amblamogaru of Dakshina Kannada district, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. Disappointment in love is said to have led Sharan Raj to end his life. The case is under investigation.

The lodge, that was shut for investigation, was reopened after a puja was performed. The lodge owner also changed the name as many prospective customers had cancelled their bookings and others were hesitant to take up lodging here.