STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Udupi students who challenged hijab ban may not write PU exams starting from Friday

There are a total of 75 Muslim girl students in the college and except for six, the rest have followed the dress code norm in the classrooms, said principal Rudre Gowda

Published: 21st April 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

The student-petitioners (File photo| Express)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Five second PU students who had challenged the state government's ban on wearing the hijab inside classrooms have not taken their hall tickets to appear for the second PU examinations starting from Friday. Sources said that after their request to the education minister to allow them to write the examinations wearing hijab was not entertained, the petitioners -- Almas A H and Hazra Shifa of Science Stream and Aliya Assadi, Aliya Banu and Resham of commerce stream of Women's Government PU College -- have decided not to appear.

Along with these five, another student Bibi Ayesha of the science stream who too had demanded from the college principal to allow her to wear the hijab inside the classroom has also not taken her hall ticket. However, Sadik, a CFI leader, said the girls will make an attempt to write the exams with hijab on. "They will collect hall tickets tomorrow morning and enter the class with hijab. If they are allowed, they will write. If not, they will come back," he said.

Principal Rudre Gowda said that he is ready to hand over hall tickets to the students even on the day of their last examination. "We had sent the messages individually to collect the hall tickets. But a total of 18 students including these six Muslim students have not taken the hall tickets as on Thursday. The science batch students had not appeared for the practical examination also," he said.

There are a total of 75 Muslim girl students in the college and except for six, the rest have followed the dress code norm in the classrooms, he said. He said that the other 12 students who have not collected their hall tickets are from the North Karnataka region.

"In fact it was we who paid their college fees (a nominal amount of Rs 250) as they have been long-time absentees. Those North Karnataka students never attended the physical classes after the transition from online classes," he said. Almas A H and Aliya Assadi had tweeted to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give them permission to write the exam wearing hijab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab ban Karnataka PUC exams Udupi
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp