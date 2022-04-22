STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal if you have guts: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka government

Condemning the recent violence in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said the guilty must be punished and no action should be taken against the innocents.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HUBBALLI: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday challenged the BJP government in Karnataka to ban organisations like the SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, and Bajrang Dal, accusing them of disturbing peace in society, if it has "guts".

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly also advised the government to do things that are necessary for the maintenance of peace and see to it that it is not disturbed.

"...who said no? If you have guts do it. The organisations that are disturbing peace in the society do it (ban them). Whether SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal, do it. We don't have any objections," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question about the government contemplating banning certain organisations in the state.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice.

He also said the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations, including imposing a ban on them.

Condemning the recent violence in Hubballi, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the guilty must be punished and no action should be taken against the innocents.

He hit out at Jnanendra, calling him "irresponsible and unfit" to remain in the Home Minister's post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka  Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Bajrang Dal AIMIM SDPI RSS
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp