Ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal if you have guts: Siddaramaiah to Karnataka government

By PTI

HUBBALLI: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday challenged the BJP government in Karnataka to ban organisations like the SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, and Bajrang Dal, accusing them of disturbing peace in society, if it has "guts".

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly also advised the government to do things that are necessary for the maintenance of peace and see to it that it is not disturbed.

"...who said no? If you have guts do it. The organisations that are disturbing peace in the society do it (ban them). Whether SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal, do it. We don't have any objections," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question about the government contemplating banning certain organisations in the state.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice.

He also said the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations, including imposing a ban on them.

Condemning the recent violence in Hubballi, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the guilty must be punished and no action should be taken against the innocents.

He hit out at Jnanendra, calling him "irresponsible and unfit" to remain in the Home Minister's post.