Karnataka: Hubballi police arrest another student for derogatory poster

HUBBALLI: Hubballi police on Thursday night arrested another youth in connection with circulating a controversial video, which led to violence at the Old Hubballi police station.

A second PUC student Abhishek Hiremath posted the controversial video on social media on April 16, later he was nabbed by the police following a complaint. On the same day, people from the minority community gathered to protest in front of Old Hubballi police station demanding the police hand over the youth to them. Later the protest turned violent after a few protesters pelted stones at police leaving them injured and damaging vehicles.

During the investigation the police learnt that Abhishek Hiremath had not created the controversial video, he received from others and posted it. Five days after the arrest of Hiremath, the police on Thursday night nabbed another person.

Gopal Byakod, deputy commissioner of police (traffic and crime) said they have arrested Veerabhadra Patil of Anand Nagar, who animated a controversial video and shared it among others. Hiremath was one among that group and he downloaded the video and shared it on social media.

Police sources said they have continued investigation and searching for the miscreants who create such controversial videos and cause disturbance to social harmony.

After the arrest of Hiremath, he has been sent to judicial custody. As he is a second PUC student, the Hubballi court permitted him to write exams with police security.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Hiremath filed a bail plea with the court and a hearing was held on Thursday. The court will give a judgement on the bail plea today. Sajeev Badaskar, lawyer of Hiremath expressed confidence in getting bail.

