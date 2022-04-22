Second PUC exam begins across Karnataka, 2 hijab petitioners turned back from Udupi centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 6.8 lakh second PU students across the State were seen excited to take regular exams in the post-pandemic situation, which began at 5241 centers on Friday.

Minister for primary and secondary education B C Nagesh visited the government PU college in Chikkamangaluru and wished students there.

At the last hour, one of the hijab petitioners, Aliya Assadi from Government PU College for Women in Udupi collected her hall ticket and arrived at Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi to write the exam. Another hijab petitioner, Reshab, also from the same college, appeared to write the exam at the same centre. Both of them insisted that they will write the exam with their hijab. They were sent back from the exam centre by the exam-in-charge after waiting till 10.45 am. Hijab petitioners refused to speak to the media.

Meanwhile, teachers at Government girls junior college at Chitradurga were seen welcoming their students with roses and sweets. Mamatha a parent expressed that having regular exams is important for students to assess their knowledge level in the subject. And students too will have that satisfaction of being rewarded for their real efforts, she said. Monisha a student shared that it is time that their two years of hard work are paid, so she is happy to take up exams, she said.

Students at National College in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru who arrived for the exam were seen being thoroughly screened before they entered the exam centre.

